Girl, 15, dies after being shot in the head in Chicago Lawn: police

A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side.

Around 6:50 p.m., police say the teenage victim was inside a Chicago Lawn home in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road when she was shot in the head.

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning, police said.

The investigating is ongoing.