Girl, 16, shot in Albany Park

A teenager was shot Tuesday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Around 9:53 a.m., the 16-year-old was with another teen outside in the 5000 block of North Harding Street when two people approached them and started shooting, police said.

The girl was shot in her shoulder and was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

The gunmen ran away on foot.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.