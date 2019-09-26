Girl, 17, missing from Chicago

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 17-year-old girl who went missing from Galewood on the West Side.

Taniya Vaughn was reported missing Sept. 17 from the 1600 block of North Merrimac Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Vaughn is described by police as being 5-foot-1, 120 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a medium-brown complexion.

She was last seen in the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Ridgeway Avenue wearing a black jumpsuit, black boots and a pink backpack, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.