Girl, 17, wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

A teenage girl was wounded in a drive-by shooting in North Lawndale Sunday morning.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of South Karlov Avenue just after midnight.

She told responding officers that she saw two black vehicles drive on the block and someone inside fired shots in her direction.

The girl was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.