Glendale Heights teen held after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Lombard high school

A 14-year-old boy from Glendale Heights is in custody after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to Glenbard East High School in Lombard earlier this week.

The boy is facing charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon in a School and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor, both felonies.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when a student discovered the loaded 9 mm handgun in a boys' bathroom around 2:15 p.m. and reported it to a security officer. Lombard police were able to trace the gun back to the juvenile’s home in Glendale Heights, where he was taken into custody after questioning.

"I would like to commend the student who did the right thing and brought this matter to the attention of authorities," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "With the school year just beginning, I want to make one thing perfectly clear, DuPage County law enforcement, school personnel and our residents have zero tolerance for the type of behavior alleged in this case. Furthermore, any threats of violence, or perceived threat of violence, will be taken extremely seriously, fully investigated and, if charges are warranted, prosecuted."

A judge has ordered the teen be held in custody until his next court appearance, scheduled for September 16.