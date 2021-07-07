Gov. Pritzker offers cash prizes, other new vaccine incentives for frontline workers

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces a new package of incentives for vaccinated frontline state employees, including cash prizes, airline and sports tickets.

All state employees who work in direct care facilities and received at least one dose of the vaccine are eligible for the drawings.

Dozens of frontline employees will be chosen in drawings conducted by the Illinois Lottery and the Illinois Department of Human Services, along with the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice , and the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The lucky winners will receive:

Cash bonuses: ranging from $5,000 to $10,000

State prizes: a choice among lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum passes or memberships, and State Fair admissions and concert passes

Airline vouchers: first-class tickets to any domestic U.S. destination or coach tickets to any international destination on American Airlines

Sports tickets: home game tickets to cheer on the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Fire FC and St. Louis Cardinals

The winners will be announced on July 19.

Those who have a documented medical or religious exemption may also be entered into the drawing.

More than 72 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine — surpassing President Joe Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adults before the Fourth of July.

Last month, Pritzker introduced a new $10 million ‘All In for the Win' promotion that rewards all vaccinated Illinois residents by entering them into cash and scholarship lotteries with prizes up to $1 million. To learn more about All In for the Win, you can visit their website.

In May, Pritzker announced 50,000 Six Flags tickets – valued at $4 million – and targets at the World Shooting Complex as free incentives for residents to get the shot.

Vaccines are available at no cost.



For more information, you can visit vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233.