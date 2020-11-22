Governor of Nevada announces new restrictions in casinos, restaurants, private events

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced plans Sunday to tighten restrictions on casinos, restaurants and private gatherings such as Thanksgiving dinner in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The new restrictions, which are scheduled to go into effect on Tuesday, come amid an unprecedented surge that has broken records in the state in terms of cases, deaths and infection rates throughout November.

The virus has surged throughout the United States and prompted governors to issue a patchwork of area-specific restrictions. California has curfew order in effect in the majority of its counties and, earlier Sunday, Los Angeles County moved to only allow outdoor dining.

Sisolak, who has avoided tightening mandates throughout the fall due to the havoc they could wreak on Nevada's tourism-based economy, said the trends led to an "inescapable conclusion."

"We are on a rapid trajectory that threatens to overwhelm our health care system, our frontline health workers, and your access to care. So it's time to act," said Sisolak, who recently contracted COVID-19.

The new restrictions reduce the capacity limits for high-risk areas including restaurants, bars, gyms, places of worship and casinos.

They will also be applied to public and private gatherings, which case investigators have identified as a major source of spread in Nevada. That includes on Thanksgiving, when home celebrations will be limited to no more than 10 people, from no more than two households.

