Group stages protest outside Bridgeview police department, demands stronger penalties for drug dealers

Families who lost loved ones to drug overdoses are demanding answers in the south suburbs.

Protesters stood outside the Bridgeview Police Department on Friday, asking if drug dealers are getting away with murder.

They say fentanyl killed their family members, and they're demanding more investigation into the deadly drug.

The mother of Tiffany Reeves says pure fentanyl took her daughter's life.

"They will not question anyone. They will not talk to anyone. They told me I have to wait six months for answers. I want to know who took my daughter, Tiffany Reeves. I want justice for my child," said Monica Reeves.

"No one gives a damn. It seems to be this city is hush-hush, throw it under the rug," said Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef, Chicago Activist Coalition for Justice.

Bridgeview police say they're still investigating Tiffany Reeves' overdose.

An autopsy ruled it an accidental fentanyl overdose.