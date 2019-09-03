Group with gun enters Popeyes, demands sold out chicken sandwich in SE Houston: police

Houston police say a suspect pulled out a gun after being told by a Popeyes employee that the restaurant was out of chicken sandwiches.

Police responded to the disturbance on Scott Street around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

According to investigators, three males and two females went into a Popeyes and tried to order a chicken sandwich. The manager told them they were out. Police say that’s when one of the males became upset, pulled out a pistol and demanded a chicken sandwich. The manager again told them they were out.

The group then left the restaurant. Police believe they got into a blue SUV.

Officers are checking surveillance video to get a better description of the suspects.

No one was injured.