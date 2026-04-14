Chicago seeks to shut down Ford City Mall, calls it a magnet for crime

The Brief Ford City Mall might be closing after the city says it poses safety risks to patrons. Customers say the mall isn't as busy as it used to be, but they would miss it if it were to close. A developer wants to build new industrial buildings in its place.



Ford City Mall closes at 8 p.m.

It could close indefinitely now that the City of Chicago is seeking an emergency motion to vacate, due to hazardous conditions inside.

The shoppers say it is lacking, but if it were to close, they would miss it.

What we know:

There’s a sale. Another Store is Closing at Ford City Mall.

There are fewer shoppers, too.

Ford City Mall is about half vacant these days. The fountain is still running, but the escalators are not.

Amarie Wilson was shopping for a prom dress

"The mall is very empty. There’s not many stores in there, not many food options… there’s nothing in there," she said.

The city claims the mall’s fire suppression system is out of service. There is flooding and exposed wiring, all hazardous to the public.

What's next:

But the property could rise as something new.

Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th Ward) informed residents in a letter that a developer wants to build four new industrial buildings totaling approximately 913,000 square feet, with 923 parking spaces and 92 loading docks. The buildings are expected to serve modern warehouses, distribution, and light manufacturing uses. The project would provide hundreds of jobs.

Area residents signed a petition to protest the industrial development.

Shoppers say they’d rather see the mall come back to life.

Gino Yofon said he wants the mall to be upgraded, "I kind of like this mall, why close it down?" He added, "I been shopping here since I was a little kid."

Robert Sanchez said it’s the closest mall to the South Side.

"Now you gotta go even further to another mall or store to shop and this is pretty convenient," he said. "Look at this big old area of parking. Like I said, it’s a shame."

In recent years, the mall has been the scene of shootings and street takeovers. Police have been actively patrolling around the mall.