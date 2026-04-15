Chicago man sped away from suburban police while drunk, armed with loaded gun, prosecutors say

The Brief A 36-year-old Chicago man is accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop and crashing in the suburbs. Prosecutors say he was armed and showed signs of impairment. A judge ordered him to remain in custody ahead of trial.



A previously convicted Chicago man is facing multiple charges after prosecutors say he led suburban police on a high-speed chase while drunk and armed with a loaded gun early Monday.

What we know:

Miguel Figueroa, 36, was ordered held in custody during his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Miguel Figueroa

According to prosecutors, Lisle police tried to stop Figueroa’s vehicle around 2:08 a.m. near Route 53 and Warrenville Road for illegally stopping on the roadway, improper lane use and speeding.

Instead of pulling over, Figueroa allegedly sped away, drove on the wrong side of the road and reached speeds over 60 mph in a 45-mph zone. Officers ended the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Minutes later, police found Figueroa's vehicle at Ogden Avenue and Finley Road in Downers Grove after it crashed into a streetlight pole, causing the traffic signal to fall onto his car, prosecutors said.

Figueroa allegedly tried to run from the scene but was taken into custody. Officers reported he showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech, bloodshot and glassy eyes, and that he was unsteady on his feet.

During a search of the vehicle, officers reported finding a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver on the driver’s side floorboard.

Figueroa is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and several misdemeanor traffic offenses, including DUI.

What they're saying:

"Like so many before him, Mr. Figueroa allegedly tried to outrun the police instead of simply pulling over," DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said in a statement.

"To make matters worse, as a convicted felon, Mr. Figueroa has forfeited his right to legally possess a gun. The allegations that this defendant fled from the police, while armed with a loaded weapon and drunk, are extremely alarming and will be met with the full force of the law."

Lisle Police Chief Michael Rodriguez added, "Fleeing from the police while armed and impaired puts our entire community at risk. I am proud of the sound judgment, teamwork, and professionalism our officers demonstrated in safely taking this armed and dangerous individual into custody and I thank State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his team for their unwavering support."

What's next:

Figueroa is due back in court on May 11.