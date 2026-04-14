Illinois woman paralyzed in I-55 crash secures $60 million settlement

The Brief A Will County woman received a $60 million settlement after a 2022 crash on Interstate 55 left her paralyzed. Attorneys say a large pothole in a construction zone caused the crash and should have been addressed before lanes stayed open. Several construction and engineering companies were named as defendants in the case.



A 31-year-old Minooka woman secured a $60 million settlement after a 2022 crash on Interstate 55 near Renwick Road, where attorneys say unsafe road construction conditions led to a rollover that left her paralyzed.

The case was settled Monday, just before trial in Cook County, on behalf of Sarah Grasser, who suffered a severe spinal injury that left her without feeling in her legs.

Attorneys say the crash began when another driver swerved to avoid a large pothole spanning two lanes. That vehicle struck Grasser’s car, sending it into a ditch.

The settlement comes as road construction ramps up across Illinois, raising questions about how active work zones are monitored and when roads should be closed to drivers.

What led to the crash:

Grasser’s legal team argues the pothole was not an isolated issue but the result of construction decisions that weakened the roadway.

According to attorneys, crews milled too deeply into the pavement and reopened all lanes to traffic without proper repairs, warnings or reduced speeds. Traffic continued moving at highway speeds as conditions worsened throughout the day.

Bradley Cosgrove, a partner at Clifford Law Offices, said regular inspections are critical once construction lanes reopen.

"A diligent inspection process has to take place from the moment that the lanes are reopened to the public after construction," Cosgrove said. "There needs to be regular inspections because roadways can fall apart with daily travel, and that’s what happened here."

Companies named in the case:

The lawsuit named several companies involved in the project, including K-Five Construction Corporation, D. Construction, Gallagher Asphalt Corporation, R.M. Chin and Associates, AECOM, ATLAS Engineering Group, Traffic Control and Protection, TSI Traffic Control, Maintenance Coating Company and Work Zone Safety Inc.

Attorneys allege those companies failed to properly inspect and maintain the work zone and did not meet Illinois Department of Transportation safety standards.

What's next:

The settlement is intended to cover long-term medical care and daily living needs for Grasser, who now relies on a wheelchair.

No further court proceedings are scheduled following the settlement.