Gucci store robbed on Mag Mile, continuing string of high-end retail crime

article

A Gucci store was robbed by two masked men Monday morning on the Magnificent Mile, continuing a pattern of high-end retail robberies on the Near North Side this month.

Two male suspects entered the store, 900 N. Michigan Ave., about 10:20 a.m. and implied they were armed, Chicago police said.

They made off with merchandise and ran east across Michigan Avenue, police said. No one is in custody.

The robbery continues a string of crime at retail stores on the Mag Mile.

Last week, two masked men robbed a Louis Vuitton across the street and made off with eight handbags. The items were tracked by GPS to Bronzeville, where police located the bags in a parked car with a popped tire.

That same day, five people were arrested after allegedly stealing clothes from an H&M store a block south. Officers followed the five suspects to the Red Line, and arrested them after they ran onto the tracks.

On Feb. 19, police investigated a possible break-in at Neiman Marcus in the 700 block of Michigan Avenue, where someone had smashed a display window.