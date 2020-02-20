Masked men rob Louis Vuitton on Mag Mile; police track handbags to parked car in Bronzeville

article

At least two masked men robbed a Mag Mile Louis Vuitton store Thursday and were tracked by GPS to the Bronzeville neighborhood, where police found a parked car with several handbags inside.

The suspects held up the store about 12:15 p.m. in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue and implied they were armed, grabbing about eight handbags before running out, Chicago police said.

Officers tracked the bags, which had GPS devices inside, to a parked car at 35th Street and Eberhart Avenue, police said. The car’s tire was popped.

No arrests have been made.

In a separate incident, five people were arrested after allegedly stealing clothes from an H&M store nearby. Officers followed the five suspects to the Red Line, and arrested them after they ran onto the tracks.