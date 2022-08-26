Gunman sought in attempted robbery at Blue Line station

article

Chicago police are trying to identify the suspect who tried to hold up a CTA rider at gunpoint Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood.

The suspect was seen approaching a victim with a handgun drawn just before midnight Sunday at the Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station located at 530 S. Kedzie Ave., according to police.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact mass transit detectives at (312) 745-4443.