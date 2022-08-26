Expand / Collapse search

Gunman sought in attempted robbery at Blue Line station

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Chicago police released two images of a gunman who attempted to rob a CTA rider at gunpoint at the Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station

CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify the suspect who tried to hold up a CTA rider at gunpoint Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood.

The suspect was seen approaching a victim with a handgun drawn just before midnight Sunday at the Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station located at 530 S. Kedzie Ave., according to police.

No further information was immediately available.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Anyone with information is asked to contact mass transit detectives at (312) 745-4443.