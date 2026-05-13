Suburban Chicago man accused in DUI crash that killed woman denied release: prosecutors

The Brief A South Elgin man is charged with aggravated DUI after a crash that killed a 35-year-old woman and seriously injured her passenger; he is being held without pretrial release. Prosecutors say he was intoxicated, rear-ended another vehicle, drove over a parkway and struck the victim’s car stopped at a plaza exit. The victim later died from her injuries, and the suspect is scheduled to appear in court June 8.



A suburban Chicago man accused of driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that killed a 35-year-old woman and seriously injured another person will remain in custody pending his next court date, prosecutors said.

The backstory:

A judge granted a motion to deny pretrial release for Dwayne Rushing, 48, of South Elgin, on Wednesday, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Rushing is charged with one count of aggravated driving under the influence causing death, a Class 2 felony, and one count of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, a Class 4 felony.

Dwayne Rushing, 48, of South Elgin. (DuPage County State's Attorney )

The charges stem from a crash reported just before 5:30 p.m. on May 10 in the 2700 block of South Highland Avenue, just north of Butterfield Road.

Lombard police said they found a gray Volvo with front-end damage that had crashed into the driver’s side of a black Subaru Outback. Both vehicles sustained significant damage, and all occupants were taken to a hospital.

Laura O’Keefe, 35, suffered severe brain injuries and was placed on life support after emergency surgery, prosecutors said. She died May 12.

A passenger in O’Keefe’s vehicle suffered serious injuries and was admitted to an intensive care unit.

Prosecutors allege Rushing was driving south on Highland Avenue when he rear-ended a Toyota, drove around it, crossed a grass parkway and struck the Subaru, which had been stopped at the exit of a shopping plaza waiting to turn right.

Officers at the scene reported smelling alcohol on Rushing and said he appeared unsteady, with slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

Prosecutors said Rushing’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.116. Police also reported finding an open alcoholic beverage in his vehicle.

What they're saying:

"Like all alleged DUI cases, the case against Mr. Rushing was 100% avoidable," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "What I find particularly egregious are the allegations that Mr. Rushing was driving drunk on Mother’s Day near the Yorktown Mall at dinner time where hundreds, if not thousands, of people were celebrating the holiday together. As I have said many times before, if you have been drinking, do not get behind the wheel of a car. Call a friend, a cab or use a ride sharing service to make sure you and your passengers get to your destination safely. I offer my sincerest condolences to Laura’s family and friends and wish them strength as they adjust to their new reality of life without the love and support Laura once offered and I wish the passenger in Laura’s car a full and speedy recovery and strength as she contends with the physical and psychological damage this incident has caused her…"

What's next:

Rushing is scheduled to appear in court June 8.