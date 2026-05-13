Chicago man charged with attempted murder in February Chatham stabbing: police

The Brief A 25-year-old Chicago man, Christopher Benson Jr., has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after a February stabbing. Police say he seriously injured a 32-year-old man on Feb. 21 in the 8500 block of South Calumet Avenue. Benson was arrested May 12 on the North Side, and his next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.



A Chicago man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after seriously injuring a man in February, according to Chicago police.

Christopher Benson Jr., 25, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder. He was arrested on May 12 in the 2400 block of W. Belmont Ave.

Police identified him as the suspect who allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a 32-year-old man in the 8500 block of S. Calumet Avenue on Feb. 21.

Christopher Benson Jr., 25, Chicago

What's next:

His next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.