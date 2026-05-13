Chicago man charged with attempted murder in February Chatham stabbing: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after seriously injuring a man in February, according to Chicago police.
Christopher Benson Jr., 25, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder. He was arrested on May 12 in the 2400 block of W. Belmont Ave.
Police identified him as the suspect who allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a 32-year-old man in the 8500 block of S. Calumet Avenue on Feb. 21.
Christopher Benson Jr., 25, Chicago
What's next:
His next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.