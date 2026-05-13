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Chicago man charged with attempted murder in February Chatham stabbing: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  May 13, 2026 3:40pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 25-year-old Chicago man, Christopher Benson Jr., has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after a February stabbing.
    • Police say he seriously injured a 32-year-old man on Feb. 21 in the 8500 block of South Calumet Avenue.
    • Benson was arrested May 12 on the North Side, and his next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after seriously injuring a man in February, according to Chicago police.

Christopher Benson Jr., 25, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder. He was arrested on May 12 in the 2400 block of W. Belmont Ave.

Police identified him as the suspect who allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a 32-year-old man in the 8500 block of S. Calumet Avenue on Feb. 21.

Christopher Benson Jr., 25, Chicago

What's next:

His next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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