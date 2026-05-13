Joliet man charged with murder in April Bronzeville shooting: police
CHICAGO - A Joliet man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Bronzeville last month, according to Chicago police.
Gaddis Price Jr., 38, of Joliet, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. He was arrested in the 6800 block of S. Stony Island Ave. on May 11.
Gaddis Price Jr., 38, Joliet (Chicago Police Department)
Police identified Price Jr. as the suspect who fatally shot a 42-year-old man in the 4500 block of S. Drexel Blvd. on April 2.
What's next:
His next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.