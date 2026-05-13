Joliet man charged with murder in April Bronzeville shooting: police

The Brief A 38-year-old Joliet man, Gaddis Price Jr., has been charged with first-degree murder and drug possession in connection with a fatal Bronzeville shooting. Police say he shot and killed a 42-year-old man on April 2 in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard. Price Jr. was arrested May 11 on the South Side, and his next court hearing is set for Thursday.



A Joliet man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Bronzeville last month, according to Chicago police.

Gaddis Price Jr., 38, of Joliet, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. He was arrested in the 6800 block of S. Stony Island Ave. on May 11.

Gaddis Price Jr., 38, Joliet (Chicago Police Department)

Police identified Price Jr. as the suspect who fatally shot a 42-year-old man in the 4500 block of S. Drexel Blvd. on April 2.

What's next:

His next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.