Convicted felon sentenced after fleeing Lincoln Park break-in with modified gun: authorities

The Brief A 27-year-old Chicago man, Narveal Raggs, was sentenced to about 6½ years in federal prison after attempting to burglarize a Lincoln Park store while carrying a loaded gun. The handgun had an illegal switch device that allowed it to fire like a machine gun; Raggs fled and discarded it before being arrested. As a convicted felon with prior firearm offenses, Raggs was prohibited from owning a gun and later pleaded guilty to illegal possession.



A Chicago man has been sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison on gun charges after an attempted burglary in Chicago's Lincoln Park.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Narveal Raggs, 27, of Chicago, had a loaded gun in the early morning hours on Nov. 15, 2024 when he and other suspects tried to break into a store in the 2600 block of N. Halstead Street.

Authorities say the handgun was equipped with a switch device that allows the gun to fire multiple rounds with a single trigger pull, essentially turning any gun into a machine gun.

Narveal Raggs, 27, Chicago

Officers arrived before Raggs and the others could break into the store. Raggs fled and threw the gun onto the roof of a nearby building before he was arrested, police said.

Authorities say Raggs had been convicted of several other felonies prior to this incident, including other firearm-related convictions and was not able to own a gun legally.

Raggs pleaded guilty in December 2025 to a federal charge of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and was sentenced last week to six years and eight months in federal prison.