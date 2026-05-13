Convicted felon sentenced after fleeing Lincoln Park break-in with modified gun: authorities
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison on gun charges after an attempted burglary in Chicago's Lincoln Park.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Narveal Raggs, 27, of Chicago, had a loaded gun in the early morning hours on Nov. 15, 2024 when he and other suspects tried to break into a store in the 2600 block of N. Halstead Street.
Authorities say the handgun was equipped with a switch device that allows the gun to fire multiple rounds with a single trigger pull, essentially turning any gun into a machine gun.
Narveal Raggs, 27, Chicago
Officers arrived before Raggs and the others could break into the store. Raggs fled and threw the gun onto the roof of a nearby building before he was arrested, police said.
Authorities say Raggs had been convicted of several other felonies prior to this incident, including other firearm-related convictions and was not able to own a gun legally.
Raggs pleaded guilty in December 2025 to a federal charge of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and was sentenced last week to six years and eight months in federal prison.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois.