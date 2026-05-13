One person injured in officer-involved shooting at northwest Indiana hospital: sheriff

The Brief One person was injured in a police-involved shooting Tuesday night at Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary, Indiana. Authorities said one adult was hurt, but no officers were injured. The injured person’s condition has not been released. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or whether the injured person is the suspect. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.



One person is injured after a police-involved shooting Tuesday night at a hospital in northwest Indiana, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred Tuesday night at Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

One adult was injured but their condition is unknown. No officers were hurt.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting or identified the suspect or officers involved.

It is also unclear whether the person injured is the suspect.

What's next:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau is investigating at the request of the Gary Police Department.

The findings will be submitted to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.