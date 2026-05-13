One person injured in officer-involved shooting at northwest Indiana hospital: sheriff
GARY, Ind. - One person is injured after a police-involved shooting Tuesday night at a hospital in northwest Indiana, authorities said.
What we know:
The shooting occurred Tuesday night at Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
One adult was injured but their condition is unknown. No officers were hurt.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting or identified the suspect or officers involved.
It is also unclear whether the person injured is the suspect.
What's next:
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau is investigating at the request of the Gary Police Department.
The findings will be submitted to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.