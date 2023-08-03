Chicago-area children's hospital helps little girl in heartwarming journey to hearing

A 3-year-old who suffered from severe hearing loss can now experience a new world of sounds after having a cochlear implant surgery at the Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn.

Abby Evans was diagnosed with severe to profound hearing loss in both ears earlier this year.

She had developed rapid hearing loss over the course of months and her care team reccommended that she tries cochlear implants.

"A cochlear implant is a surgical hearing device for people with hearing loss who do not benefit from traditional hearing aids. It allows people with certain hearing losses to regain access to sounds which may help them communicate, enjoy music, and maintain their safety," Pediatric Audiologist Dr. Jane Osher said.

She received her first cochlear implant in her left ear on July 7. The implant was activated on July 25.

Abby with her mother | Media Relations at Advocate Aurora Health

Abby started to hear sounds for the first time. But as soon as she heard the song "Let It Go" playing from Frozen, Abby couldn’t stop smiling.

"We have been waiting months for this moment," Abby’s mom, Maureen Evans said. "The wave of emotions I felt as I watched Abby is indescribable."

Maureen and Matt Evans discovered that their daughter might have hearing issues after she failed her newborn hearing screening.

(Left to right) Maureen Abby and Matt Evans | Media Relations at Advocate Aurora Health

The hospital performed a second hearing test on Abby, and she passed it. Abby's parents thought the failed newborn screening was just a minor issue and didn't worry much about it afterward.

However, at the age of two, she began showing signs of a speech delay. Maureen also had a mother’s intuition that something was just not right.

They took Abby back to the hospital for testing, and in June 2022, they received unexpected news that Abby had moderate hearing loss and would need hearing aids.

She received high-powered hearing aids through Advocate Children's Hospital's Loaner Hearing Aid Program in May. She could now repeat sounds more accurately with the new hearing aids.

Abby at the hospital | Media Relations at Advocate Aurora Health

A few months later, Abby developed chronic ear infections and had to go back to the hospital for ear tubes and another hearing test.

This time, the test revealed that she had moderately severe hearing loss in both ears, which was a change from her previous screening.

In the spring of 2023, a follow-up test revealed that Abby had severe to profound hearing loss in both ears across all frequencies. Due to her rapid hearing loss, the care team suggested cochlear implants.

The Evans family has begun learning sign language over the last few months to better communicate with her as she navigates through her new world of sound.

"She’s a trooper," Maureen said. "We don’t know where we would be without Abby’s care team at Advocate Children’s Hospital. We still have a long journey ahead, but we are so grateful for the wonderful care and support we have received over the past year."

Abby's second surgery on her right hear is scheduled for October.