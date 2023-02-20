Racine hospital shooting; deputy attacked by man who was being guarded

A man in custody in connection to an arson investigation was shot by a deputy inside Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine Monday morning, Feb. 20. This, after the man attacked the deputy guarding him. The Racine County Sheriff's Office identified the man 36-year-old Marcus Cole.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1:00 a.m., while in his hospital room, Marcus Cole attacked the deputy. During the attack, the deputy discharged her duty firearm, striking Cole.

Additional law enforcement personnel responded to the hospital, and they secured Cole.

Cole sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and he is receiving additional medical care. Deputies are continuing to guard Cole, and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

No one else was injured during the incident, and there is no danger to the public. As is standard, the deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Arson investigation

Cole was in custody in connection to an arson that occurred Saturday, Feb. 18 near 9th Street and Park Avenue in Racine.

Upon arrival at the fire scene on Saturday, deputies observed a large amount of smoke coming out of the duplex. The four upstairs residents, including a two-year-old child, had exited the building and were inside a running vehicle. The child received medical treatment for smoke inhalation.

The downstairs resident, Marcus Cole, had also exited the building and was inside an ambulance. Deputies interviewed Cole, and he admitted to intentionally setting his bedroom on fire by lighting a Kleenex, placing the burning Kleenex inside a paper bag, and throwing the fire on his mattress.

Cole stated he knew the upstairs tenants were home, but he exited his residence without alerting them or calling 911.

Deputies arrested Cole for the following offenses:

2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (four counts)

Arson of a Building

Deputies transported Cole to Ascension All Saints Hospital in the City of Racine, to be medically cleared prior to going to jail. Cole was admitted as a patient for an unrelated medical condition. The Sheriff’s Office assigned deputies to 24-hour guard duty of Cole while he was in the hospital.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department statement:

"The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau is investigating an incident involving a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine at the request of the Racine County Sheriff’s Department. No further information is available at this time."

Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson:

Safety is our top priority. We would like to thank everyone who worked together to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, associates and providers."