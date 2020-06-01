Hennepin County Medical Examiner declares George Floyd death homicide

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's report released Monday ruled the death of George Floyd a homicide.

The updated report states that on May 25, George Floyd experienced a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s). Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is now charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in connection to Floyd's death.

Earlier Monday, the attorneys for the family of George Floyd shared the findings of their separate autopsy, which determined that Floyd died of "asphyxia from sustained pressure" on his neck and back.

The new report also notes other significant conditions such as arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease; fentanyl intoxication; and recent methamphetamine use.

Last week, Chauvin's criminal complaint cited a preliminary report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office in which it was determined that Floyd likely died from a combination of underlying health conditions, being restrained by police, and any potential intoxicants in his system. There was reportedly no physical evidence that he died of asphyxia of strangulation.