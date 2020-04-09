Here’s who likely WON’T get coronavirus economic stimulus checks from the federal government
WASHINGTON - Millions of Americans are expecting to receive economic stimulus checks from the federal government in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know
But not everyone is eligible.
Here is who the Internal Revenue Service says likely WON'T qualify for an Economic Impact Payment.
FROM THE IRS:
Although some filers, such as high-income filers, will not qualify for an Economic Impact Payment, most will.
Taxpayers likely won't qualify for an Economic Impact Payment if any of the following apply:
- Your adjusted gross income is greater than
Advertisement
- $99,000 if your filing status was single or married filing separately
- $136,500 for head of household
- $198,000 if your filing status was married filing jointly
- You can be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s return. For example, this would include a child, student or older dependent who can be claimed on a parent’s return.
- You do not have a valid Social Security number.
- You are a nonresident alien.
- You filed Form 1040-NR or Form 1040NR-EZ, Form 1040-PR or Form 1040-SS for 2019.