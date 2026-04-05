Boil order issued in Chicago suburb

The Brief A boil water order has been issued in a localized area of Hickory Hills after a pressure valve failure. Officials say residents should boil water for at least five minutes before consumption while testing is underway.



Officials issued a boil water order Sunday morning in suburban Hickory Hills.

What we know:

The precautionary boil order was issued around 9:30 a.m. in a localized area of Hickory Hills because of a pressure valve failure east of 82nd Avenue, according to city officials.

All water for consumption should be boiled for a minimum of 5 minutes. Officials said the water is safe to wash hands and use for showers.

Water samples have been submitted to an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency laboratory with results expected in 24 hours.

What you can do:

Anyone with questions should call Public Works at (708) 598-7855.