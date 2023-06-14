High-risk girl, 16, reported missing from Hermosa

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side.

Heaven Hernandez, 16, was last seen at her residence around 5 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of North Keeler Avenue in Hermosa, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Hernandez is 5-foot-5, 120 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black hoodie, black jogging pants and black Nike gym shoes. Hernandez is known to frequent the area near Avers and Fullerton avenues.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.