High-speed crash in West Englewood leaves 1 dead, 3 seriously injured

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a high-speed crash Sunday night in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The crash happened around 10:10 p.m., when a white SUV disregarded a traffic signal and was struck by a gray SUV traveling northbound through the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 71st Street, police said.

A 17-year-old boy in the white SUV suffered major injuries in the crash and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. He was identified as Dontrell Ferguson, of Joliet, by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The other passenger in the white SUV was also taken to the same hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

The driver of the gray SUV suffered a concussion and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition, police said. A passenger in the gray SUV was also taken to Christ Medical Center with a hip injury and is listed in serious condition.

Police said traffic citations are pending, and the Major Accidents Unit is currently investigating the incident.