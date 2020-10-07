Hit-and-run caused $100K in damage to Buckingham Fountain fence: police

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver in a hit-and-run crash that damaged a fence last month near Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park.

An SUV hit the fence surrounding the fountain at 4:48 a.m. Sept. 26 in the 500 block of South Columbus Drive, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The crash caused about $100,000 in damage.

The vehicle left the scene before authorities arrived, police said. It was described as a black or dark gray crossover SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Traverse, with damage to its front and sides, including the bumper and lights.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP