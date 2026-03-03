Pritzker expects ‘progress’ on Illinois bill eyed by Bears when lawmakers resume work

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker appeared optimistic about the passage of a bill the Chicago Bears want in order to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. The bill has yet to pass the state legislature, but Pritzker said they'll likely make progress when they return to Springfield later this month. Meanwhile, Indiana lawmakers moved swiftly last month to pass their own bill to fund a new Bears stadium in Indiana.



Gov. JB Pritzker appeared to express optimism about progress on passing a bill the Chicago Bears have said is necessary if they decide to build a new domed stadium in Arlington Heights, despite state lawmakers not returning to work until later this month.

What we know:

The Bears have sought legislative approval for developers of so-called "mega projects" to essentially get a break on their property taxes with an assessment freeze and the ability to negotiate "payments in lieu of taxes" with local taxing bodies. Bears President Kevin Warren has argued such tax "predictability" is vital to build a new $2 billion stadium.

While the language was added to a bill that was approved by a key House committee last week, lawmakers left Springfield for a little over two weeks and aren’t scheduled to resume their work until March 18.

Pritzker was asked at an unrelated event on Tuesday whether he was frustrated by the bill not being approved by the full House before the break.

"Look, March 18, they’ll be back, I think you’re gonna see progress. So that doesn’t really bother me," Pritzker said.

He said the process is ultimately up to the lawmakers, and "We want to get it done for the Bears."

The governor added that what Illinois lawmakers have proposed in the legislation "is something that the Bears like (and) think is a good proposal."

The question arose as Indiana lawmakers moved swiftly last month to approve a bill that would raise significant tax revenue, which would allow for the construction of a new Bears stadium in Hammond.

The competing legislative processes came after Illinois lawmakers failed last year to pass the "mega projects" bill and the Bears' leadership announced they would expand their search for a new home, even outside of Illinois.

Indiana lawmakers have jumped at the opportunity and, in only a matter of weeks, pushed through their bill with overwhelming bipartisan support. Gov. Mike Braun signed it into law last week.

Also on Tuesday, Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. called a potential Bears stadium the "biggest economic development project I’ll ever work on as the mayor of Hammond." The longtime Democratic mayor also praised the state’s Republican lawmakers for their action to pass the bill, which he called "a great offer on behalf of the State of Indiana."

"If we are so lucky to be chosen as the Bears' next location, it’ll be monumental for the City of Hammond," McDermott said. "It will be monumental for the Bears and I think the fans are gonna love it as well."

What's next:

Still, McDermott said he expects the process to last "at least" another month.

The Bears have not made it publicly clear which site, Arlington Heights or Hammond, they’re leaning toward.