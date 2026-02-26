Gov. Braun signs bill into law supporting potential Bears stadium in northwest Indiana

The Brief Indiana Gov. Mike Braun signed a bill authorizing funding mechanisms for a potential Chicago Bears stadium in Hammond. The Indiana House passed Senate Bill 27 in a 95-4 vote, and a possible stadium site has been identified near Wolf Lake. Illinois lawmakers also advanced legislation to support a proposed domed stadium in Arlington Heights, though the Bears have not decided on a location.



Indiana Gov. Mike Braun signed legislation Thursday authorizing funding mechanisms for the construction of a new stadium in Hammond that could attract the Chicago Bears to northwest Indiana.

What we know:

Braun announced the signing in a post on X, saying he was "thrilled" to take a step toward bringing the Bears to Indiana.

"We made it clear from the beginning that Indiana is open for business. I’m thrilled to sign Senate Bill 27 to create the framework to build a new world-class stadium in Northwest Indiana. Now let’s get this across the goal line," his post reads.

Earlier this week, the Indiana House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 27 by a 95-4 vote Tuesday. The Indiana Senate previously approved the measure before it was sent to Braun for his signature.

The legislation creates "various funding mechanisms" to support construction of a stadium in Hammond, according to the office of state Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond.

If the Bears move forward with a relocation to Hammond, a potential stadium site has been identified near Wolf Lake.

Illinois legislation:

Also, Thursday, Illinois lawmakers advanced legislation necessary for the Bears to build a new domed stadium in Arlington Heights.

The so-called "mega project" bill would allow developers of large projects to reduce property tax costs by making a payment in lieu of taxes to local governments.

The measure still requires full approval from the Illinois House and Senate and must be signed by Gov. JB Pritzker.

The Bears have not announced a final decision on the location of a new stadium.