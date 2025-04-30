Cook County shooting leads to 3-car crash, police say

The Brief A shooting in south suburban Homewood led to a three-car crash, police said. Two occupants of one of the cars were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.



A shooting in suburban Cook County on Tuesday led to a three-car crash and two people being hospitalized.

The crash happened at the intersection of 175th Street and Dixie Highway in south suburban Homewood, according to local police.

What we know:

Homewood police were called to the scene a little after 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired and a crash at the intersection.

Police said someone in a suspect car that was traveling northbound on Dixie onto westbound 175th Street shot at an occupied car that was stopped at a traffic light.

When they were shot at, the victim's car tried to retreat and hit a second car that was traveling southbound on Dixie, which led it to hit a third car.

The suspect car fled westbound on 175th Street from Dixie, police said.

Two occupants in one of the cars hit by the victim’s car were treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Three cars, including one that was unoccupied at the time, were hit by bullets, police said.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide a description of the gunman or suspect car.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Homewood Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit at 708-206-3420.