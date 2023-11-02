Hyundai partners with Chicago-area police to install free anti-theft software

The Chicago Police Department is teaming up with the Cook County Sheriff's Office to help protect Hyundai owners from theft.

Hyundai is hosting a mobile anti-theft software installation event this weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field with the help of local law enforcement.

Vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices have become targets to persistent theft in the area.

The affected vehicles qualify for free anti-theft software.

Hyundai says specially trained technicians will be at the event to install or upgrade software in less than 30 minutes.

The event takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday form 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.