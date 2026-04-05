I-94 shooting in Chicago leaves 2 people injured, ISP says

The Brief Two people took themselves to the hospital after a shooting on I-94 on Chicago's South Side. The shooting led to temporary lane closures.



Two people went to the hospital after a shooting on Interstate 94 in Chicago early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Troopers were called to the I-94 northbound lanes near 115th Street around 1:24 a.m. for the shooting, according to the Illinois State Police.

Two people took themselves to a local hospital with reported injuries. ISP did not report what those injuries were.

Troopers closed the I-94 northbound lanes and diverted traffic off at 130th Street. All lanes were reopened at 3:30 a.m.

ISP did not provide further details.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police Zone 1 at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.Crime.Tips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.