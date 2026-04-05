I-94 shooting in Chicago leaves 2 people injured, ISP says
CHICAGO - Two people went to the hospital after a shooting on Interstate 94 in Chicago early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Troopers were called to the I-94 northbound lanes near 115th Street around 1:24 a.m. for the shooting, according to the Illinois State Police.
Two people took themselves to a local hospital with reported injuries. ISP did not report what those injuries were.
Troopers closed the I-94 northbound lanes and diverted traffic off at 130th Street. All lanes were reopened at 3:30 a.m.
ISP did not provide further details.
What you can do:
Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police Zone 1 at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.Crime.Tips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.