Illinois coronavirus cases now top 22,000; total number of deaths 794

CHICAGO -- Illinois health officials on Monday announced 1,173 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 22,025.

There are also another 74 deaths from the disease in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s death toll is now 794 people.

The virus has been reported in 87 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Of the 74 new deaths announced Monday, the youngest is a man in his 30s, while the oldest is a woman in her 100s, IDPH said.

"The number of tests completed has reached 7,956 in the last 24 hours. That is great news on the testing front. The death toll today is lower than it has been in six days. I pray these trends will continue. If they do, it will be because of you," Gov. Pritzker said Sunday.

Pritzker also said that he and his staff are working on figuring out when and how things will open back up, and when people will get back to work.

"The last thing we want is to open things up and have a big spike in infections," he said.

Pritzker said the state has set up a way to get in touch with a mental health professional if the COVID-19 pandemic is causing you anxiety. Just text "TALK" (or "HABLAR" for Spanish assistance) to 552020. You can also text the words "UNEMPLOYMENT," "FOOD" or SHELTER" to the same number for assistance.

The state is also launching a remote care program for COVID-19 patients whose symptoms are not severe. Healthcare workers will connect digitally with patients on a daily basis. And, depending on the severity of the situation, the state might provide kits with blood pressure cuffs and thermometers.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

