Illinois COVID-19 cases rise to 31,508; statewide death toll now 1,349

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

CHICAGO -- Illinois health officials on Monday announced 1,151 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 31,508.

There are also another 59 deaths from the disease in Illinois in the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s death toll is now 1,349 people.

The virus has been reported in 95 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Of the 59 new deaths announced Monday, the youngest victim is a woman in her 30s, while the oldest is a woman in her 100s, IDPH said.

"The growth is slowing," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Saturday.

Governor JB Pritzker said that across the state, there are signs of hope in the daily acts of caring.

Advertisement

"Those signs are all around us. Look at the creativity that people have brought to make sure that people who are in need are truly cared for," Gov. Pritzker said over the weekend, mentioning people delivering activity care packages, doing musical performances and sewing masks.

"That's the thing about Illinois. Everywhere you look there are people stepping in to fill the gaps in other people's lives," he added.

Governor Pritzker says the state has set up a way to get in touch with a mental health professional if the COVID-19 pandemic is causing you anxiety. Just text "TALK" (or "HABLAR" for Spanish assistance) to 552020. You can also text the words "UNEMPLOYMENT," "FOOD" or SHELTER" to the same number for assistance.

The state is also launching a remote care program for COVID-19 patients whose symptoms are not severe. Healthcare workers will connect digitally with patients on a daily basis. And, depending on the severity of the situation, the state might provide kits with blood pressure cuffs and thermometers.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE