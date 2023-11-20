Illinois dogs hit by mysterious respiratory illness as vets scramble for answers

An alert for pet parents: a mysterious respiratory illness is spreading among dogs with several cases reported here in Illinois.

It is puzzling veterinarians across the nation, who are still working to pinpoint a cause.

Experts tell us this illness has been more difficult to treat than your typical respiratory infection in pups because it's not responding to the usual course of treatment.

Initial symptoms that dog owners should look out for include nasal discharge, cough, tiredness and decreased appetite in their furry friends.

If not treated right away, veterinarians warn that it can progress to pneumonia.

To address this, one local doctor, who has seen more than a dozen cases in the last two weeks alone, says they are using a more aggressive course of treatment, including two antibiotics.

Dr. Jordan Beauchamp, the medical director at Goodvets in the West Loop, also says that it is spread through nose-to-nose contact with other dogs.

"Most of the patients who are coming in right now frequent daycare, boarding and dog parks, because they are exposed more, kind of like little kids that go to school," said Dr. Beauchamp. "The longer it goes on, the harder it is to treat and will then require hospitalization, just like people. Really as soon as you see the signs, you are more likely to have a quicker and more successful recovery."

Dr. Beauchamp says there is no evidence that this is spreading from dogs to people. The illness has also been reported in other states, including Indiana, California and Colorado.