Driver struck pedestrian near Metra station parking lot in Bucktown, fled the scene: police

Published  May 14, 2024
CHICAGO - A driver is wanted after striking a pedestrian near the Metra Clybourn Train Station parking lot before fleeing the scene. 

At about 5:48 p.m. on May 10, a pedestrian was crossing Armitage Avenue near the Metra Clybourn Train Station parking lot when a black-colored 2003-2009 Mercedes-Benz E Class, either an E320 or E350, four-door sedan, struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway. 

After striking the pedestrian, the vehicle fled the scene of the crash heading westbound on Armitage Avenue. 

As a result of the crash, the pedestrian sustained personal injuries and was hospitalized, police said.

Anyone with information on the vehicle and/or driver is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com