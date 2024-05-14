Driver struck pedestrian near Metra station parking lot in Bucktown, fled the scene: police

article

A driver is wanted after striking a pedestrian near the Metra Clybourn Train Station parking lot before fleeing the scene.

At about 5:48 p.m. on May 10, a pedestrian was crossing Armitage Avenue near the Metra Clybourn Train Station parking lot when a black-colored 2003-2009 Mercedes-Benz E Class, either an E320 or E350, four-door sedan, struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway.

After striking the pedestrian, the vehicle fled the scene of the crash heading westbound on Armitage Avenue.

As a result of the crash, the pedestrian sustained personal injuries and was hospitalized, police said.

Anyone with information on the vehicle and/or driver is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com