Wheelchair initiative in Will County expands opportunities for individuals with disabilities to explore nature

A new initiative in the suburbs is expanding opportunities for individuals with disabilities to engage with nature.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has acquired the "Grit Freedom Chair," a specially designed wheelchair capable of navigating challenging terrain in wooded areas. This innovation aims to enable people with disabilities to explore trails and natural environments more freely.

The first trial of the wheelchair was conducted by a resident of Mokena, who praised its capabilities. She emphasized the importance of not just providing accessible sites but also fostering independence for individuals to explore nature on their own terms.

To access the wheelchair, individuals can inquire at the front desk of the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. The wheelchair is available on a first-come, first-served basis at no cost.