Illinois drivers face second gas tax hike this year, anticipate increase in July 4 travel expenses

Drivers nationwide saw fuel prices fall for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, but Illinois drivers should expect to pay more by the July 4 travel season.

That's because the second gas tax hike of the year will take effect on July 1.

The hike will add just over three cents a gallon to your fill-up.

Accounting for the hike that took effect at the start of the year, drivers will be paying more than six cents in additional fuel taxes than they did during Christmas.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a $45 billion infrastructure plan in 2019, which included automatic inflation adjustments every July 1.