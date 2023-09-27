Illinois grocery store sells winning $5M scratch-off lottery ticket

A grocery store in central Illinois is buzzing with excitement after selling a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5 million.

The winning ticket, a $30 "Million $$ Match" scratcher, was sold at Schnuck's supermarket, located at 1301 Savoy Plaza Center in Savoy, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. It was not immediately clear who purchased the winning ticket or when it was sold.

The lucky player, whose identity has not yet been released, is pocketing $5 million from the win, the game's jackpot prize, officials said.

For selling the winning ticket, the store in Savoy will receive a bonus of 1% of the total prize, which amounts to $50,000, the statement said.

(Illinois Lottery)

The winner has one year from the date of purchase to collect their prize. Lottery officials urged the ticket holder to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.

The winning ticket, a $30 "Million $$ Match" scratcher, was sold at Schnucks supermarket, located at 1301 Savoy Plaza Center in Savoy, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. (Illinois Lottery)

Illinois Lottery officials said over four million winning Instant Tickets have been sold in the state so far this month, earning players nearly $102 million in prizes.