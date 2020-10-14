Illinois health officials confirm 49 additional COVID-19 deaths

Illinois health officials confirmed an additional 49 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 9,074.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported an additional 2,862 cases of the disease Wednesday. The statewide total now stands at 327,605 cases.

The weekly testing positivity rate has risen to 4.6%, with state laboratories receiving an additional 52,669 test in the last 24 hours.

As of Tuesday night, 1,974 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19.