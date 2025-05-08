Illinois Lottery: $10M winning scratch-off ticket sold at convenience store

The Brief A $10 million Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket was sold at Stop N Shop in Rockford. The store will receive a $100,000 bonus and plans to celebrate with the community. The winner has yet to come forward.



An Illinois convenience store is home to the state's latest lottery legend after selling a scratch-off ticket worth $10 million.

What we know:

Stop N Shop, located at 2501 North Huffman Boulevard in Rockford, sold a top-prize-winning ticket from the $10,000,000 Bankroll scratch-off game, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Store manager Raj Patel was stunned by the news.

"We’ve sold a few big winning tickets before, ranging from $100,000 to $900,000," he said. "I kept saying ‘The next one has to be a million-dollar winner,’ but I never in a million years expected it to be worth $10 million!"

This is the first $10 million ticket claimed in the Bankroll game, which launched in November. Two more $10 million top prizes and 15 $1 million prizes are still in circulation.

Patel, whose family has run the store for over 25 years, says the entire neighborhood is buzzing.

"We are absolutely thrilled for the winner—this is the kind of moment every lottery retailer dreams of," he said. "Our customers are just as excited knowing that life-changing lottery prizes really can be won right here in our local store!"

What we don't know:

The identity of the $10 million winner remains a mystery.

"We know most of our customers by name," Patel said. "That’s why it’s so surprising we haven’t figured out who the lucky $10 million winner is yet, but we’re hopeful they’ll stop by and share the big news with us soon!"

What's next:

The win is also a financial boost for the store itself. Stop N Shop will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Patel says part of that money will go toward employee appreciation and long-needed upgrades.

"We’re going to use a portion of the bonus to give back to our employees, who are such an important part of our success," he said. "And this summer, we’re hoping to host a fun celebration to thank our loyal customers—so stay tuned for that!"

The Illinois Lottery has already paid out more than $568 million in prizes through Instant Tickets this year, with over 21.5 million winners so far.

Officials remind all players to sign the back of winning tickets and keep them in a safe place before claiming.

More information on claiming prizes is available at IllinoisLottery.com/winning.