Illinois Lottery player wins $10.4M after buying ticket from Cook County gas station

article

An Illinois Lottery player won $10.4 million in Thursday night's Lotto drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Shell gas station, which was located at 2301 West Touhy Ave. in Park Ridge.

"I am so excited for the winner!" said Mohammed Menoor, owner of the Shell in Park Ridge. "This morning, I told each customer, ‘Someone won big, check your tickets.’ Sure enough, someone came forward, and you should have seen their face – they were clearly shocked."

The winner purchased the ticket that matched all six numbers in Thursday's Lotto drawing. The winning numbers were 12-23-39-41-48.

The Shell gas station will receive a bonus of $104,000 for selling the winning ticket.

So far this year, over 670,000 winning Lotto tickets have been sold, with total prizes amounting to more than $13.5 million for Illinois Lottery players, Lottery officials said.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

For more information on the Illinois Lottery, go to IllinoisLottery.com.