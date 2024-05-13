Deer Park armed robbery: Gas station clerk pushed into bathroom before suspect stole cigarettes

A gas station was robbed at gunpoint in Deer Park early Monday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m., Lake County sheriff's deputies responded to an armed robbery at a gas station located in the 20000 block of North Rand Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, police were told the suspect had entered the gas station armed with a pistol and pushed the clerk into a bathroom. The offender then stole cigarettes.

The suspect fled the scene on foot heading eastbound and has not been located.

The clerk was not physically injured in the altercation but was transported to an area hospital after feeling lightheaded from the incident.

The suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, mask and gloves. The investigation is ongoing.