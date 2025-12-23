Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Harlem Globetrotters, Candlelight Concerts, Pressure Drop at Navy Pier

If you’re looking to get out during Christmas weekend, Chicago has a handful of concerts, games, and family-friendly events on the calendar. Here’s a list of things to do Dec. 26-28.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Dec. 26: Subtronics at Navy Pier

Dec. 26: Banda Machos y La Estrella de los Bailes at Horseshoe Casino

Dec. 26: Andre Power at Outset

Dec. 26: Andre Power at Concord Music Hall

Dec. 27: Alison Wonderland at Navy Pier

Dec. 27: Public Enemy at Horseshoe Casino

Dec. 27: 42 Dugg and Friends at The Forge

Dec. 27: Chris Lake at Radius

Multiple dates: Moon Taxi at Garcia’s Chicago

Multiple dates: Raheem DeVaughn at City Winery

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Dec. 26: Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Dec. 27: Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Dec. 28: Chicago Blackhawks vs Pittsburgh Penguins

What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

The Phantom of the Opera

‘Twas the Night Before by Cirque du Soleil

Dean Edwards at Chicago Improv

Things to do in Chicago Dec. 26-28

Christkindlmarket

Christkindlmarket is back for the 2025 season at three Chicagoland locations, offering free admission, traditional German food and drinks, and holiday shopping. Dates and hours vary by location throughout the holiday season.

Candlelight Concert: Tribute to Taylor Swift

The next Candelight concert is scheduled for Dec. 27 at Stan Mansion, with tickets starting at $53. The 65-minute performance features a live string quartet playing Swiftie favorites in a candlelight, intimate setting.

Kids Night Out at Morgan Park

Kids Night Out takes place Saturday, Dec. 27, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Morgan Park Sports Center. The $25 event includes gymnastics-style activities, pizza and drinks for youth participants.

Kids Learning Lab

Learning Lab: archKIDecture runs Friday and Saturday, Dec. 26 and 27 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Chicago Cultural Center. The free program invites kids and adults to explore art and architecture through hands-on design activities.

Harlem Globetrotters 100-year tour

The Harlem Globetrotters celebrate their 100th anniversary with two shows on Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. Tickets are available now, with prices varying by seating and showtime.