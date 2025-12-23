Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Harlem Globetrotters, Candlelight Concerts, Pressure Drop at Navy Pier
CHICAGO - If you’re looking to get out during Christmas weekend, Chicago has a handful of concerts, games, and family-friendly events on the calendar. Here’s a list of things to do Dec. 26-28.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Dec. 26: Subtronics at Navy Pier
Dec. 26: Banda Machos y La Estrella de los Bailes at Horseshoe Casino
Dec. 26: Andre Power at Outset
Dec. 26: Andre Power at Concord Music Hall
Dec. 27: Alison Wonderland at Navy Pier
Dec. 27: Public Enemy at Horseshoe Casino
Dec. 27: 42 Dugg and Friends at The Forge
Dec. 27: Chris Lake at Radius
Multiple dates: Moon Taxi at Garcia’s Chicago
Multiple dates: Raheem DeVaughn at City Winery
What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Dec. 26: Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Dec. 27: Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Dec. 28: Chicago Blackhawks vs Pittsburgh Penguins
What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
‘Twas the Night Before by Cirque du Soleil
Dean Edwards at Chicago Improv
Things to do in Chicago Dec. 26-28
Christkindlmarket
Christkindlmarket is back for the 2025 season at three Chicagoland locations, offering free admission, traditional German food and drinks, and holiday shopping. Dates and hours vary by location throughout the holiday season.
Candlelight Concert: Tribute to Taylor Swift
The next Candelight concert is scheduled for Dec. 27 at Stan Mansion, with tickets starting at $53. The 65-minute performance features a live string quartet playing Swiftie favorites in a candlelight, intimate setting.
Kids Night Out at Morgan Park
Kids Night Out takes place Saturday, Dec. 27, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Morgan Park Sports Center. The $25 event includes gymnastics-style activities, pizza and drinks for youth participants.
Kids Learning Lab
Learning Lab: archKIDecture runs Friday and Saturday, Dec. 26 and 27 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Chicago Cultural Center. The free program invites kids and adults to explore art and architecture through hands-on design activities.
Harlem Globetrotters 100-year tour
The Harlem Globetrotters celebrate their 100th anniversary with two shows on Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. Tickets are available now, with prices varying by seating and showtime.
The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event.