Chicago weather: Storms move in Monday afternoon bringing heavy rain, hail

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Will County Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the warning included Joliet, Lockport and New Lenox, and it was set to expire at 2:45 p.m.

A ground stop was issued for O'Hare International Airport until 2:45 p.m. due to incoming thunderstorms, according to the FAA. Midway International Airport was also issued a ground stop until 3 p.m. due to thunderstorms.

The day began with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Scattered showers began to develop in the area around noon.

Thunderstorms were expected until 10 p.m. with spurts of heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail, according to the NWS.

Tomorrow will be cool with highs in the 50s. Showers continue to be possible on Tuesday until mid to late afternoon.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. There is a chance for rain and storms Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s.