Illinois man charged 8 months after infant son's suffocation death

The Brief A 19-year-old Rockford man has been charged eight months after his 5-month-old son died in Mount Prospect. Police said Kelvin Rudolph left the baby unattended in a bed for about seven hours without checking on him. The Cook County medical examiner determined the baby died from asphyxia caused by an unsafe sleep environment.



An Illinois man has been charged eight months after authorities say his 5-month-old son suffocated after being left unattended in a bed for about seven hours.

Father charged in son's death

What we know:

Mount Prospect police said 19-year-old Kelvin Rudolph, of Rockford, was arrested Monday and charged with one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death.

Kelvin Rudolph | MPPD

The charge stems from the Dec. 19, 2025, death of Rudolph's 5-month-old son, Kai M. Moreno.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 500 block of North Elm Street at about 1:09 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive infant.

Kai was taken to Northwest Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:26 p.m.

According to police, an investigation found Rudolph left his son unattended in a bed for about seven hours without checking on him, which led to the baby's death.

The Cook County medical examiner determined Kai died from asphyxia due to an unsafe sleep environment.

What's next:

Rudolph appeared in court Tuesday for a detention hearing and was ordered to remain in custody.

His next court appearance is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 11 in Rolling Meadows.