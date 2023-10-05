Illinois man found guilty of sexually assaulting child

article

A Rockford man was found guilty Thursday of sexually assaulting a child.

David Dreher, 59, sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13, whom he knew, between January 2020 and May 2022. A jury found Dreher guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony.

Dreher had been free on a $10,000 bond. Upon his conviction, a Kane County judge revoked his bond and ordered him taken into custody at the Kane County jail.

Dreher's next court appearance is set for Nov. 7.

In addition to serving a prison term, Dreher must register for life as a sex offender.

"I am grateful for the bravery this child victim/survivor showed in facing her abuser and testifying about the details of her abuse in a courtroom of strangers," Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Lori Schmidt said in a statement.