Illinois man picked up girls in Wisconsin, sexually abused one of them: sheriff

article

An Illinois man is accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl Saturday.

George Soriano, 25, of unincorporated Antioch, was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of traveling to meet a minor.

At about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the 40200 block of North Bonham Court for a 911 call.

The caller said that Soriano picked her and a friend up at their home in Wisconsin, and then drove the girls to his home and sexually assaulted one of them, who was 13 years old.

Both victims were rescued by deputies and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

While investigating, detectives learned that Soriano met the girls on a social media application. He then allegedly communicated with the victims and made a plan to pick them up.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The girls said they were fearful of Soriano because he had a firearm.

Police said it is possible that Soriano previously met with at least one of the juvenile victims previously.

Soriano remains held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.

Additionally, sheriff's deputies said while searching Soriano's home, they located a cannabis-growing operation.

Additional charges are possible.