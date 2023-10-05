Illinois men charged with mail theft, burglarizing Chicago condominiums

Two Illinois men were arrested in connection to several burglaries at Chicago condominiums over the past two years.

The United Sates Postal Inspection Service says Jonathan Minter, 37, of Chicago, and Andrew Kirkpatrick, 31, of Champaign, are facing charges for mail theft, identity theft and account takeovers.

Chicago police assisted the Postal Inspection Service in their investigation. Charges were filed against both men in Cook County.

"The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is dedicated to defending the nation’s mail system from criminal activity, preserving the integrity of the U.S. Mail, and protecting United States Postal Service employees," said Ruth M. Mendonça, Inspector in Charge of the Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Minter was charged with five felony counts of burglary while Kirkpatrick was charged with four felony counts.